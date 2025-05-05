Interview with Zia Hyder Naqi, CEO – SPEL Limited: ‘Waste is often just a misplaced resource’

Mr. Zia Hyder Naqi has been at the helm of SPEL Ltd. as CEO since 2013. Under his leadership, SPEL has diversified from automotive components into FMCG packaging, modernized its manufacturing systems, embraced advanced business intelligence tools, and strengthened its corporate culture. A strong advocate of sustainability, Mr. Naqi has led the implementation of four solar power projects that now supply 23% of the company’s energy needs.

He ha actively contributes to social and environmental causes, serves on the boards of multiple companies, and teaches as a visiting faculty member at Superior University Lahore. With academic credentials in Mechanical Engineering and Finance, global certifications in project management and IT, and executive training from Harvard Business School, Mr. Naqi brings a rich blend of technical, managerial, and strategic expertise. His prior leadership roles in major industrial bodies and as a founding member of the CoRE Alliance reflect his deep engagement with industry reform and environmental responsibility.

In this interview, Mr. Naqi discusses the challenges of scaling innovation, the role of industry in enabling climate-tech startups, and what it takes to build a truly circular economy in Pakistan:

BR Research: From your experience leading a diversified manufacturing company, where do you see the biggest bottlenecks in moving innovations from prototype to industrial scale? What systemic or policy changes could help fast-track the implementation of new ideas?

Zia Hyder Naqi: One of the key bottlenecks is the lack of a robust innovation ecosystem that effectively connects R&D with scalable industrial applications. In Pakistan, manufacturing often lags in adopting advanced materials and automation due to the absence of meaningful incentives, limited capabilities among local suppliers, and a persistent disconnect between academia and industry. To fast-track innovation, we need a comprehensive policy framework that fosters industry-academia collaboration, provides tax incentives for innovation, and supports technology incubators capable of testing and scaling ideas within industrial zones.

BRR: How has your experience been in partnering with other companies to promote circularity?

ZHN: At SPEL, we believe that collaboration is central to circularity—it’s not a competitive edge but a shared responsibility. Our partnerships with peer companies and industry alliances like CoRE have driven collective action, particularly around shared waste streams and material recovery. Aligning operational standards remains a challenge, but through open dialogue and pilot initiatives, we’ve made tangible progress.

BRR: Startups often struggle to break into legacy manufacturing systems and established corporate supply chains. What role can large players like SPEL Ltd play in enabling climate-tech startups? How can the private sector co-create more actively with them?

ZHN: Large manufacturers like SPEL can act as enablers rather than gatekeepers by offering test beds for startup technologies, co-developing pilot projects, and integrating startup solutions into non-critical operations as an initial step. We must move beyond CSR-style partnerships and embrace shared value creation. Procurement policies should also be updated to favour sustainable, locally developed solutions—even at the pilot stage.

BRR: You’ve been a strong advocate for broader environmental reforms. In your view, what are the critical elements needed to shape a truly circular economy in Pakistan?

ZHN: A circular economy is about more than just recycling—it requires a fundamental redesign of systems. This includes product stewardship, improved urban waste infrastructure, reliable data on material flows, and consumer education. Policy tools such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), landfill taxes, and green public procurement can provide the necessary incentives for industries to adopt circular models.

BRR: You’ve worked closely with the CoRE Alliance and championed EPR in Pakistan. What policy gaps urgently need to be addressed to support a thriving circular economy?

ZHN: The absence of enforceable mechanisms and standardized EPR frameworks creates uncertainty. We need national-level legislation that sets clear compliance benchmarks for producers, mandates third-party audits, and enforces consequences for non-compliance. Additionally, recyclers and aggregators—many of whom operate informally—should be formally supported, as they are vital to successful EPR implementation.

BRR: Considering that 2nd Life participants came from across Pakistan, how can we ensure that climate innovations are scalable for rural and peri-urban economies—not just urban centers?

ZHN: Localization is key. Solutions built for urban environments often aren’t viable in rural areas due to infrastructure limitations. We must co-create with local communities, tap emphasized textinto informal economies, and prioritize frugal innovation. At the Grand Finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0, I saw firsthand how grassroots entrepreneurs—when provided with training and market access—can drive impactful, region-specific climate solutions that create jobs and reduce waste.

BRR: You’ve led SPEL’s transformation into a sustainability-conscious manufacturer. How do you personally view waste—not as a liability, but as an opportunity—and how can that mindset shift be encouraged across industries?

ZHN: Waste is often just a misplaced resource. At SPEL, we’ve successfully redirected scrap into secondary production lines, generating both economic and environmental value. Changing mindsets begins with measurement—what gets measured gets managed. Once businesses understand their waste streams and the associated costs, they’re more inclined to explore circular alternatives. Education and cross-industry case studies can further accelerate this shift.

BRR: You’ve implemented solar energy and digital transformation at SPEL. As you look ahead, what legacy would you like to see the corporate sector leave behind in Pakistan?

ZHN: I hope that corporates lead by example—embracing clean energy, digitizing for operational efficiency, and embedding environmental metrics into their core KPIs. We must build a business culture that prioritizes long-term resilience over short-term gains.