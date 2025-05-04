AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two held in Iran after deadly port explosion: state TV

AFP Published 04 May, 2025 09:10pm
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Red Crescent (IRCS) on April 28, 2025, shows rescuers at the scene of a massive explosion that took place two days earlier at the Shahid Rajaee port dock southwest of Bandar Abbas in the Iranian province of Hormozgan. Photo: AFP
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Red Crescent (IRCS) on April 28, 2025, shows rescuers at the scene of a massive explosion that took place two days earlier at the Shahid Rajaee port dock southwest of Bandar Abbas in the Iranian province of Hormozgan. Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities arrested two people including a government official in connection with a deadly explosion last month at the country’s main commercial port, state television reported on Sunday.

The April 26 blast at a dock in the southern port of Shahid Rajaee killed at least 57 people and injured more than 1,000, officials said, revising down an earlier death toll.

The judiciary on Sunday said the toll had been revised because “it was determined that some of the bodies considered separate were in fact one body”, adding that it could still change.

At the time of the blast, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni blamed “shortcomings, including noncompliance with safety precautions and negligence”.

Shahid Rajaee is near Iran’s coastal city of Bandar Abbas on the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which one-fifth of global oil output passes.

Iran minister blames ‘negligence’ for port blast that killed 65

“A government manager and another from the private sector have been arrested,” state television said on Sunday, citing a report from the investigating committee.

The committee announced on Monday that “false declarations (of goods) were made in some cases”.

It said on Sunday that “suspects have been identified and the summoning process is underway”, without elaborating.

The New York Times has quoted a person with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters, as saying that what exploded was sodium perchlorate – a major ingredient in solid fuel for missiles.

Iran’s defence ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik later told state television that “there has been no imported or exported cargo for military fuel or military use in the area”.

Iran Bandar Abbas port Shahid Rajaee Port

Comments

200 characters

Two held in Iran after deadly port explosion: state TV

Dar rejects India’s ‘baseless allegations’ in call with Russian FM Lavrov

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

Pakistan bans all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports amid escalating tensions

Israel calls on Qatar to ‘stop playing both sides’ in Gaza talks

PM Shehbaz discusses regional developments with Malaysian counterpart

GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

PCC positions Pakistan as rising force in global crypto diplomacy in just 50 days

Law promulgated for sudden tax recovery

ADB to scale up food security support to $40bn by 2030

FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision to regional Peace, trade

Read more stories