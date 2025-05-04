AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says won’t remove Fed chair Powell before term ends in 2026, TV interview

Reuters Published 04 May, 2025 07:26pm

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said he will not remove Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Board Chairman before his term ends in May 2026 while describing the central banker as “a total stiff” and repeating calls for the Fed to lower interest rates.

In an interview with “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker” on NBC News airing on Sunday, Trump said Powell was no fan of his, but he expected the Fed to lower interest rates at some point.

“Well, he should lower them. And at some point, he will. He’d rather not because he’s not a fan of mine. You know, he just doesn’t like me because I think he’s a total stiff,” he said in the interview, which was taped in Florida on Friday.

Asked if he would remove Powell before his term as chair ends in 2026, Trump issued his most definitive denial, saying, “No, no, no. That was a total – why would I do that? I get to replace the person in another short period of time.”

Wall Street stocks fell sharply last month after Trump doubled down on his attacks against Powell, amplifying concerns about the central bank’s autonomy and rattling markets. After the nosedive, Trump has backed off somewhat.

Trump says he has no plans to fire Fed’s Powell; market jumps

The comments aired on Sunday were the clearest indication yet that the U.S. president would keep Powell in place, which could reassure markets deeply unsettled by Trump’s moves to upend the global trading system with a tsunami of tariffs.

On April 2, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on most countries, along with higher tariff rates for many trading partners that were then suspended for 90 days. He has also imposed 25% tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 145% tariffs on China.

Trump’s administration is negotiating with over 15 countries for trade deals that could avert the higher tariffs, and officials say the first deal could be announced soon.

During the interview with NBC News, Trump declined to rule out making some of the tariffs permanent. “No, I wouldn’t do that because if somebody thought they were going to come off the table, why would they build in the United States?” he said.

Trump acknowledged he had been “very tough with China,” essentially cutting off trade between the world’s two large economies, but said Beijing now wanted to reach an agreement.

“We’ve gone cold turkey,” he said. “That means we’re not losing a trillion dollars … because we’re not doing business with them right now. And they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal very badly. We’ll see how that all turns out, but it’s got to be a fair deal.”

Donald Trump US Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

200 characters

Trump says won’t remove Fed chair Powell before term ends in 2026, TV interview

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

Pakistan bans all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports amid escalating tensions

Israel calls on Qatar to ‘stop playing both sides’ in Gaza talks

PM Shehbaz discusses regional developments with Malaysian counterpart

GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

Law promulgated for sudden tax recovery

ADB to scale up food security support to $40bn by 2030

FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision to regional Peace, trade

‘Pakistan is a peaceful nuclear power,’ says CM Sindh

Missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis lands near Israel’s main airport

Read more stories