Pakistan bans all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports amid escalating tensions

Pakistan has barred all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports and waters in direct retaliation to New Delhi’s recent ban on Pakistani ships, Aaj News reported Sunday, citing a notification from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The prohibition, which also prevents Pakistani ships from docking at Indian ports comes after India’s earlier sanctions.

Upping the ante, India widens its anti-Pakistan steps

The ministry cited heightened tensions and national security concerns as the driving force behind the decision.

It noted any exemption requests would be reviewed individually.

With countries now enforcing reciprocal port bans, regional trade routes could face disruption.

On Saturday, India said Pakistani-flagged ships would not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and Indian flagged-ships would not visit any ports in Pakistan.

“This order is issued to ensure safety of Indian assets, cargo and connected infrastructure, in public interest and for interest of Indian shipping,” the Directorate General of Shipping said in an statement.

Trade between the two nations has dwindled over the last few years.

These developments come after suspected militants killed at least 26 people in last month’s attack on a mountain tourist destination in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region is claimed by both India and Pakistan, and has been the focus of several wars, an insurgency and diplomatic standoffs.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, which Islamabad denies.