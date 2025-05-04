AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
World

Israel calls on Qatar to ‘stop playing both sides’ in Gaza talks

  • Qatar rejects the statements as inflammatory
Reuters Published 04 May, 2025 11:34am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: Israel called on Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, to “stop playing both sides with its double talk and decide if it’s on the side of civilization or if it’s on the side of Hamas”, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office said on Saturday.

Qatar rejected the statements as “inflammatory”.

Despite efforts by Egyptian and Qatari mediators to restore a ceasefire, neither Israel nor Hamas has shown willingness to back down on core demands, with each side blaming the other for the failure to reach a deal.

Israel, which wants the return of 59 hostages still held in Gaza, has insisted Hamas must disarm and be excluded from any role in the future governance of the enclave, a condition that Hamas rejects.

It has insisted on agreeing a lasting end to the fighting and withdrawal of Israeli forces as a condition for a deal that would see a release of the hostages.

“The State of Qatar firmly rejects the inflammatory statements issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, which fall far short of the most basic standards of political and moral responsibility,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari posted on X early on Sunday.

Al-Ansari criticized the portrayal of the Gaza conflict as a defence of civilization, likening it to historical regimes that used “false narratives to justify crimes against civilians.”

Qatar’s chief negotiator says ‘frustrated’ by pace of Gaza talks

In his post, Al-Ansari questioned whether the release of 138 hostages was achieved through military operations or mediation efforts, which he said are being unjustly criticized and undermined.

He also cited the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza represented by what he called a suffocating blockade, systematic starvation, denial of medicine and shelter, and the use of humanitarian aid as a tool of political coercion.

On Friday, Israel’s security cabinet approved plans for an expanded operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Friday, adding to signs that attempts to stop the fighting and return hostages held by Hamas have made no progress.

Israel’s campaign was triggered by the devastating Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and saw 251 taken hostage.

It has so far killed more than 50,000 Palestinians and devastated Gaza where aid groups have warned the Israeli blockade risks a humanitarian disaster.

