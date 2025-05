BUCHAREST: Polls opened in Romania on Sunday in a rerun of November’s annulled presidential election, with a far-right candidate again expected to win the first round.

The Constitutional Court cancelled the last vote won by NATO critic Calin Georgescu, who has been barred from the rerun, with fellow far-right politician George Simion now looking like the favourite.