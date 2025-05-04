PTI boycotts as Pakistan’s civil-military leadership briefs political parties on India tensions

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif are leading a security briefing for senior leaders of all political parties, barring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which announced a boycott of the briefing, Aaj News reported.

The meeting covers Pakistan’s defence readiness and diplomatic strategy during the current standoff with India.

This civil-military coordination comes as President Zardari has called the National Assembly to an emergency session Monday evening, where lawmakers are expected to condemn India’s threat to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

The meetings follow Friday’s press conference, where military and civilian leaders presented evidence of India’s involvement in fomenting terror attacks in Pakistan.

‘Nothing to do with it, period’: FM Dar rejects India’s Pahalgam claims, demands ‘joint probe TORs’

Earlier, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar forcefully rejected India’s accusations of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack during a heated press conference, declaring, “Pakistan has nothing to do with Pahalgam attack, period. I repeat, we have nothing to do with it,” while insisting any probe must adhere to “mutually agreed Terms of Reference (TORs).”

He insisted that any investigation into the incident must follow “mutually agreed Terms of Reference (TORs),” asserting that Pakistan “has no connection or benefit from this attack.”

Dar questioned the timing of the accusations, asking why “this situation is being created by India amid Pakistan’s economic stability.”