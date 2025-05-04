Lionel Messi scores as Inter Miami rout Red Bulls 4-1

Luis Suarez and Marcelo Weigandt each had one goal and one assist to help Inter Miami record a 4-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Lionel Messi added his first MLS goal since April 6 and Fafa Picault also found the back of the net for Inter Miami (6-1-3, 21 points). Mohammed Sofo had the lone tally for the Red Bulls (4-4-3, 15 points), who remain winless (0-3-2) on the road this season. New York had allowed just nine goals in 10 matches before Miami put on an offensive show.

The Herons have scored seven goals in their past two MLS matches but lost the first one, 4-3 to FC Dallas last Sunday. Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and New York counterpart Carlos Miguel Coronel each had two stops.

The Herons held a 12-10 edge in shots and placed six on target to three for the Red Bulls. Miami scored the first three goals of the match and was never again threatened.

Picault scored in the ninth minute to get things started. Weigandt sent a cross to the left and it glanced off the head of Suarez.

Picault was there and placed a right-footed shot into the top left corner.

Miami scored twice in six minutes later in the half. In the 33th minute, Weigandt had his header stopped by Coronel but got the rebound and set a right-footed shot into the net.

Suarez also went the rebound route to make it 3-0.

His right-footed shot was blocked by New York’s Kyle Duncan before he hurried forward and sent a left-footer into the net.

Messi scores twice in Miami’s frantic comeback over LAFC

The Red Bulls got on the board in the 43th minute as Sofo sent a high looping header from the left side that landed in the right-hand corner of the net.

The foot of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting appeared to touch the ball inside the post but the goal was awarded to Sofo.

Any thought of a New York comeback was put to the rest in the 67th minute when Messi ripped a short-range left-footed shot into the net.