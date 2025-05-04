AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-04

Pakistan tests successful launch of Abdali Short Range Missile

Nuzhat Nazar Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres, as part of Exercise INDUS, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The launch aimed to validate key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and improved manoeuvrability, while ensuring the operational readiness of the deployed troops.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division and Army Strategic Forces Command, along with scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic institutions.

President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs congratulated all involved, lauding their technical expertise and operational excellence. They reiterated full confidence in the capabilities of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to maintain credible minimum deterrence and uphold national security in the face of any threat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

