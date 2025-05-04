AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-04

NAB cases can’t be placed before divisional bench: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) held that an appeal in the NAB cases cannot be placed before a division bench for its disposal.

The court observed that if the NAB cases are directly fixed or filed before a division bench, it will deny a party’s right to file appeal against the order of a single judge.

The court passed this order in a petition of Aamir Nawaz praying the court to direct the NAB for expediting the process of an inquiry against him.

The court directed the office to fix the petition before a single bench and warned the office to take due care in future to ensure the categorisation of cases at the time of their filing whether they are to be placed before a single bench or a division bench.

The court observed that no provision is available under the NAB ordinance which deals with direct placement of matters before the division bench of high court except the appeals arising out of final judgment or order of the court under section 32 of the ordinance.

The court said there are a plethora of judgments of this court whereby the single bench alone heard and decided the NAB matters.

The court observed that any matter in constitutional jurisdiction of the high court will be referred, heard and disposed of by a single bench unless provided by law or the rules or the order of the Chief Justice.

The court observed that it is inalienable right of every person to be treated as per law and rule of justice which has two major components including access to justice and dispensation of justice.

The court said, Article 10-A of the Constitution deals with right of fair trial and due process and Article 4 deals with enjoyment of protection of law and to be treated as per law.

The court said the LHC rule outlines the procedure for presenting a particular type of petition, before a single judge for its decision unless the Chief Justice orders something different.

The court; therefore, directed the office to circulate a copy of this judgment to the additional registrars (Judicial) of all the LHC benches for compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB LHC NAB cases

Comments

200 characters

NAB cases can’t be placed before divisional bench: LHC

FBR begins action against companies

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel

Punjab CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

Read more stories