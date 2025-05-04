AIRLINK 156.40 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.66%)
BOP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.41%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 83.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
FCCL 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
FFL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FLYNG 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (6.57%)
HUBC 135.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.72%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.79%)
MLCF 68.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
OGDC 201.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.06%)
PACE 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
PAEL 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.81%)
PIBTL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
POWER 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.59%)
PPL 148.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.28%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.52%)
PTC 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.11%)
SEARL 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.35%)
SSGC 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
SYM 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.89%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TRG 64.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
YOUW 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.46%)
BR100 12,103 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.47%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -104.4 (-0.3%)
KSE100 113,964 Decreased By -150.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 34,771 Decreased By -146.6 (-0.42%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-04

World Press Freedom Day: Farhatullah Babar concerned at weakening of economic model of media in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 11:05am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Human Rights Cell President ex-Senator Farhatullah Babar expressed deep concern over the weakening of the economic model of media undermining press freedoms.

On the eve of the World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, the President Human Rights Cell of the PPP ex-Senator Farhatullah Babar in his statement said, “It is a grim thought that on the World Press Freedom Day today Pakistan, according to the ‘Reporters Without Borders’ has earned the dubious distinctions of joining the ranks of those 42 countries where either there is no press freedom at all or if there is some semblance of it the profession of journalism has become “most dangerous” occupation.

He said, “It is no less an agonizing thought that according to the same report Pakistan touched a new low of ranking 158 in terms of freedom of press in the comity of nations and is bracketed with Afghanistan and some other countries facing a “very serious situation” in respect of freedom of press. The dubious distinctions places Pakistan almost at par with Palestine, at serial 163 on the scorecard, where Israeli forces killed nearly two hundred journalists during the last 18 months, 42 of them during the performance of their journalistic duties.

Farhatullah Babar said that the year 2025 started on a most inauspicious note for journalists as it began with changes to the PECA law that has exposed journalists reporting online to intimidation, harassment and subjected to grave abuse of judicial processes by the FIA with impunity and without accountability, as never before.

Farhatullah Babar called upon the political parties and members of Parliament to ensure implementation of section 53 of the PECA Act and compel the FIA to place six monthly reports before Parliament detailing the actions taken by it under the PECA.

He said that the failure of the Parliament to do so has emboldened the FIA to get away with torturing and humiliating journalists with total impunity. This situation cannot and must not be allowed to persist, he said.

He said that it also strongly condemns the blatant advertising restrictions on some media outlets by the government who refuse to peddle the ‘official truth and official narrative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP Farhatullah Babar World Press Freedom Day economic model of media

Comments

200 characters

World Press Freedom Day: Farhatullah Babar concerned at weakening of economic model of media in Pakistan

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

Read more stories