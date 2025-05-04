World Press Freedom Day: Farhatullah Babar concerned at weakening of economic model of media in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Human Rights Cell President ex-Senator Farhatullah Babar expressed deep concern over the weakening of the economic model of media undermining press freedoms.

On the eve of the World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, the President Human Rights Cell of the PPP ex-Senator Farhatullah Babar in his statement said, “It is a grim thought that on the World Press Freedom Day today Pakistan, according to the ‘Reporters Without Borders’ has earned the dubious distinctions of joining the ranks of those 42 countries where either there is no press freedom at all or if there is some semblance of it the profession of journalism has become “most dangerous” occupation.

He said, “It is no less an agonizing thought that according to the same report Pakistan touched a new low of ranking 158 in terms of freedom of press in the comity of nations and is bracketed with Afghanistan and some other countries facing a “very serious situation” in respect of freedom of press. The dubious distinctions places Pakistan almost at par with Palestine, at serial 163 on the scorecard, where Israeli forces killed nearly two hundred journalists during the last 18 months, 42 of them during the performance of their journalistic duties.

Farhatullah Babar said that the year 2025 started on a most inauspicious note for journalists as it began with changes to the PECA law that has exposed journalists reporting online to intimidation, harassment and subjected to grave abuse of judicial processes by the FIA with impunity and without accountability, as never before.

Farhatullah Babar called upon the political parties and members of Parliament to ensure implementation of section 53 of the PECA Act and compel the FIA to place six monthly reports before Parliament detailing the actions taken by it under the PECA.

He said that the failure of the Parliament to do so has emboldened the FIA to get away with torturing and humiliating journalists with total impunity. This situation cannot and must not be allowed to persist, he said.

He said that it also strongly condemns the blatant advertising restrictions on some media outlets by the government who refuse to peddle the ‘official truth and official narrative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025