AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-04

Entire nation stands by Pakistan Army: Governor Punjab

Muhammad Saleem Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 07:29am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that India cannot look at Pakistan with a malicious eye.

"All political parties are united for the sake of the country and the entire nation stands by the Pakistan Army," the governor said while addressing the convocation of Lahore College for Women University.

The governor maintained that all sects, all parties are united for the country and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its Pakistan Army. He said that the greatest role model for us is the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), adding that among women, our role models are the wives of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that politically, our role model is Ms. Fatima Jinnah.

The governor said that teachers should also pay special attention to the training and character building of students.

On this occasion, Governor of Punjab distributed certificates among the students.

Earlier, the governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan attended a ceremony held at a local hotel on the occasion of the Kingdom Day of the Netherlands as a special guest. The ceremony was attended by Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Ambassador of the Netherlands Mrs. Henny de Vries, Honorary Consul General Asma, heads of educational institutions and people from various fields.

While addressing the ceremony, the governor said that the memories of the visit of the King and Queen of the Netherlands to Pakistan in the past are still fresh. He said that he wants to see the diplomatic and trade relations between the Netherlands and Pakistan further strengthen. He said that hockey is the national game of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan and the Netherlands have a glorious history in the field of hockey. He said that the Netherlands has a big name in the game of hockey, but unfortunately, Pakistan is not paying special attention to the field of hockey.

He added that his top priority is to promote the game of hockey in universities and colleges and organize sports tournaments. He said that the government is not paying due attention to the national game of hockey. He underlined the need to promote the hockey academies for the revival of national game.

The Dutch Ambassador thanked the governor for gracing the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Army Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Entire nation stands by Pakistan Army: Governor Punjab

FBR begins action against companies

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel

Punjab CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

Read more stories