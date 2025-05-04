Entire nation stands by Pakistan Army: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that India cannot look at Pakistan with a malicious eye.

"All political parties are united for the sake of the country and the entire nation stands by the Pakistan Army," the governor said while addressing the convocation of Lahore College for Women University.

The governor maintained that all sects, all parties are united for the country and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its Pakistan Army. He said that the greatest role model for us is the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), adding that among women, our role models are the wives of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that politically, our role model is Ms. Fatima Jinnah.

The governor said that teachers should also pay special attention to the training and character building of students.

On this occasion, Governor of Punjab distributed certificates among the students.

Earlier, the governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan attended a ceremony held at a local hotel on the occasion of the Kingdom Day of the Netherlands as a special guest. The ceremony was attended by Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Ambassador of the Netherlands Mrs. Henny de Vries, Honorary Consul General Asma, heads of educational institutions and people from various fields.

While addressing the ceremony, the governor said that the memories of the visit of the King and Queen of the Netherlands to Pakistan in the past are still fresh. He said that he wants to see the diplomatic and trade relations between the Netherlands and Pakistan further strengthen. He said that hockey is the national game of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan and the Netherlands have a glorious history in the field of hockey. He said that the Netherlands has a big name in the game of hockey, but unfortunately, Pakistan is not paying special attention to the field of hockey.

He added that his top priority is to promote the game of hockey in universities and colleges and organize sports tournaments. He said that the government is not paying due attention to the national game of hockey. He underlined the need to promote the hockey academies for the revival of national game.

The Dutch Ambassador thanked the governor for gracing the occasion.

