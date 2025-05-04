ATC extends pre-arrest bail of Omar Ayub

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday extended the pre-arrest bail of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub till May 26 in multiple May 09 riots cases including attack on Jinnah House. The court also extended the bail of MPA Farhat Abbas till the next hearing.

Earlier, a deputy prosecutor told the court that the records of the cases were lying with the Supreme Court for the hearing of appeals filed by the prosecution and the defence and sought more time to produce the record.

Talking to the media persons outside the court, the opposition leader criticised the government for, what he claimed, giving a weak response to India’s aggression.

He claimed that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear to India that Pakistan will talk later, first, it will strike. He stated that India is conducting war exercises and that a firm and clear message should be given by Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025