Business & Finance Print 2025-05-04

HCSTSI urges to end power outages

Published May 4, 2025

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), President Muhammad Saleem Memon, has strongly criticized the non-serious and negligent behaviour of the HESCO Chief, stating that his failure to take corrective measures has caused significant harm to the commercial and industrial sectors of Hyderabad.

He stated that the chamber has repeatedly issued official letters and reminders urging HESCO to put an end to the ongoing unannounced power outages in the SITE industrial area, but no serious action has been taken to date. This inaction clearly reflects HESCO’s inefficiency and apathy.

Saleem Memon further expressed deep regret that despite committing to meet the business community of Hyderabad, HESCO Chief has failed to honour his promises. Instead of engaging with the legitimate representatives of SITE industries, he is reportedly holding discussions with unauthorized individuals who have no legal standing or stake in the industrial zone. This is a highly unprofessional and unacceptable approach, which shows a complete disregard for the actual concerns of the business community and ignorance of the industrial sector’s contribution to the economy.

HCSTSI President highlighted that both scheduled and unscheduled power outages are occurring during peak business hours in SITE and other parts of the city. This has made it nearly impossible for traders to carry on their businesses, while industrialists are unable to complete their production orders on time, resulting in cancellations and severe blows to exports.

He also raised serious concerns about the excessive electricity billing to SITE industries. These bills have crossed all reasonable limits, and regrettably, there is no responsible authority in HESCO willing to justify or clarify the inflated charges. This unjustified overbilling has caused widespread frustration and anger among industrialists and is a matter of grave condemnation.

Moreover, due to persistent power outages, civic institutions such as Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA and other government departments are unable to perform routine operations, paralyzing normal urban life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Hyderabad power sector power outages HCSTSI industrial sectors

Comments

200 characters

HCSTSI urges to end power outages

