LDA continues operation against encroachments

LAHORE: In several operations against encroachment, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has demolished several structures outside residential houses in two housing schemes.

According to the LDA on Saturday, the operations were carried out in Sabzazar and Allama Iqbal Town, during which sheds, parking lots and ramps were demolished. The LDA teams conducted an operation in Pak Block and Asif Block of Allama Iqbal Town and M and N Blocks of Sabzazar.

Commenting on the operations, LDA DG Tahir Farooq advised residents to restrict their constructions within their allocated land, adding that green belts and parking are permitted at road level in the LDA schemes. He noted that the LDA operations had a positive effect, as the people were voluntarily removing encroachments from outside their houses. He added that similar operations will also start soon in other LDA schemes.

Meanwhile, the LDA DG visited Gulberg to review the ongoing development works on Sir Syed Road, Hali Road, College Road, C1 and D1 blocks, and on this occasion, he directed officials concerned to expedite the development works.

