Aliya gets pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI’s former MNA Aliya Hamza Malik till May 17 in case of alleged anti-state activities.

The court also issued a notice to the police on the bail petition.

The petitioner stated that the police intended to arrest her in a case registered in February based on political victimization. She pleaded that Sanam Javed was also arrested last week in the same case.

The court after hearing her counsel at length allowed her bail.

