PTI protests outside ECP office

PESHAWAR: The workers of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Peshawar against the stealing of the mandate of the party on February 8, 2024.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah led the protest. During his speech at the protest, the provincial minister stated that alleged rigging was carried out in Form 47 on February 8, stealing PTI’s public mandate. He demanded that the injustice be rectified and the rightful mandate of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf be restored.

