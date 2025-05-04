Naqvi for modernising National Police Bureau

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphasised the need to modernise and reform the National Police Bureau (NPB), citing its critical role in policy-making and coordination among law enforcement agencies across the country.

During a visit to the bureau on Saturday, the minister highlighted that the institution had long been neglected and must now be made fully functional to meet present-day challenges.

He chaired a high-level meeting focused on reforms within the NPB and called for an emergency action plan to redefine the Bureau’s objectives in line with modern policing requirements.

Naqvi directed officials to immediately procure software for research and analysis to ensure effective assessment of crime trends across different regions of the country. He also instructed authorities to expedite the issuance of police character certificates to improve service delivery.

The minister stressed the importance of enhancing international cooperation and sending more police officers abroad for training and foreign postings. He said such steps would help strengthen professional capacity within Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies.

Director General (DG) of the NPB, Inspector General (IG) Abdul Khaliq Shaikh, briefed the interior minister on the Bureau’s functions and ongoing challenges.

He underscored the need for focused attention and resources to enable the NPB to fulfil its mandate effectively.

