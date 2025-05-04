Dar orders expeditation of solarisation project

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) has directed all the concerned departments to expedite efforts for the early and efficient finalisation of the solarisation project.

He emphasised the need for synergy among stakeholders and urged them to ensure the efficient use of available resources to achieve the timely implementation of solarising Balochistan’s tubewells.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar issued such directives while chairing a high-level meeting on the solarisation of tubewells in Balochistan on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Finance, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, senior officials from the Ministry of Power, and representatives of Govt of Balochistan.

The DPM highlighted the significance of this initiative in promoting clean energy, reducing operational costs, enhancing agricultural productivity, and improving the livelihoods of farmers across Balochistan.

