54 incidents of crime reported in capital last week

ISLAMABAD: At least 54 incidents of crime, including carjacking, robberies, and mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint, in the various localities of the city were reported to different police stations during the last week.

The data collected from the police revealed that 54 incidents of crime included 39 carjacking cases, 13 incidents of street crimes (mobile phone and cash snatching cases), 13 cases of robberies and daocites, and a murder case.

The data says that during the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the jurisdiction of Aabpara, Kohsar, Margalla, Khanna, Koral and Shalimar police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the limits of Koral police station; four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station; another three motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Golra police station; three motorbikes from the limits of Ramna police station; three motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station, as well as three motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Sangjani police station.

During the last week, one case of robbery, two cases of street crime, and three cases of auto theft were reported to Aabpara police station, and robbers struck at three different places, and auto thieves stole two vehicles from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Another five cases included two cases of car lifting; one case of street crime, and two cases of robbery were reported to the Margalla police station during the last week.

Furthermore, two cases of robbery, two cases of street crimes and one case of auto theft were reported to the Khanna police station, and auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the limits of the Koral police station. Similarly, one car and three motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Golra police station and four cases of motorbikes theft were reported to Tarnol police station during the last week.

