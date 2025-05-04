AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-04

54 incidents of crime reported in capital last week

Fazal Sher Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: At least 54 incidents of crime, including carjacking, robberies, and mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint, in the various localities of the city were reported to different police stations during the last week.

The data collected from the police revealed that 54 incidents of crime included 39 carjacking cases, 13 incidents of street crimes (mobile phone and cash snatching cases), 13 cases of robberies and daocites, and a murder case.

The data says that during the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the jurisdiction of Aabpara, Kohsar, Margalla, Khanna, Koral and Shalimar police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the limits of Koral police station; four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station; another three motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Golra police station; three motorbikes from the limits of Ramna police station; three motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station, as well as three motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Sangjani police station.

During the last week, one case of robbery, two cases of street crime, and three cases of auto theft were reported to Aabpara police station, and robbers struck at three different places, and auto thieves stole two vehicles from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Another five cases included two cases of car lifting; one case of street crime, and two cases of robbery were reported to the Margalla police station during the last week.

Furthermore, two cases of robbery, two cases of street crimes and one case of auto theft were reported to the Khanna police station, and auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the limits of the Koral police station. Similarly, one car and three motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Golra police station and four cases of motorbikes theft were reported to Tarnol police station during the last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Capital Mobile phone snatching carjacking robberies Capital City Police cash snatching incidents of crime

Comments

200 characters

54 incidents of crime reported in capital last week

FBR begins action against companies

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel

Punjab CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

Read more stories