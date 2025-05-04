False-flag operation: Hafiz Naeem calls for urgent need for national unity

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Central Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rahman on Saturday emphasized the urgent need for national unity in the wake of a recent false flag operation in India-occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, Hafiz Naeem condemned controversial remarks made by the United States vice president regarding the Pehalgam tragedy, urging the central government to summon the US envoy over the issue.

Flanked by JI leaders including Monem Zafar, Saifuddin Advocate, Taufiquddin Siddiqui and MPA Muhammad Farooq, Hafiz Naeem criticized the US for appearing to support the Indian narrative. He thanked China for its unequivocal support of Pakistan and accused India of avoiding a neutral investigation into the Kashmir incident.

