AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-04

Windstorm likely to sweep thru Karachi by tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: A windstorm is expected to sweep through Karachi Division on Monday evening, accompanied by isolated light rains, the Met Office said on Saturday, warning about gusts may cause destruction to loose structures and installations.

It stated that a westerly wave continues to grip the upper and central parts of the country and is spreading toward the southern regions, including Sindh.

Under its influence, isolated dust-thunderstorm and light rain are likely in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Hyderabad, Mitiari, and Jamshoro Districts on Sunday.

The weather system is likely to intensify on Monday, with dust-thunderstorm and light patchy rain may grip Jamshoro, Dadu, Kamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mitiari and Karachi Division.

The Met warned that wind-thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning could damage loose structures such as electric poles, trees, solar panels, and parked vehicles. Farmers have been advised to manage their crop activities in light of the weather forecast and to ensure the safety of their livestock.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

rains met office Karachi weather weather forecast pakistan weather thunderstorms hailstorms Windstorm

Comments

200 characters

Windstorm likely to sweep thru Karachi by tomorrow

FBR begins action against companies

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel

Punjab CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

Read more stories