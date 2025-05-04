Windstorm likely to sweep thru Karachi by tomorrow

KARACHI: A windstorm is expected to sweep through Karachi Division on Monday evening, accompanied by isolated light rains, the Met Office said on Saturday, warning about gusts may cause destruction to loose structures and installations.

It stated that a westerly wave continues to grip the upper and central parts of the country and is spreading toward the southern regions, including Sindh.

Under its influence, isolated dust-thunderstorm and light rain are likely in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Hyderabad, Mitiari, and Jamshoro Districts on Sunday.

The weather system is likely to intensify on Monday, with dust-thunderstorm and light patchy rain may grip Jamshoro, Dadu, Kamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mitiari and Karachi Division.

The Met warned that wind-thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning could damage loose structures such as electric poles, trees, solar panels, and parked vehicles. Farmers have been advised to manage their crop activities in light of the weather forecast and to ensure the safety of their livestock.

