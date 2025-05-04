AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-04

DIG traffic suggests more fines for violation of rules

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi Pir Muhammad Shah has proposed increasing traffic fines in Karachi from June, aiming to curb violations and improve road safety.

The proposal includes fines of Rs. 5,000 for motorcyclists, Rs. 10,000 for cars, Rs. 20,000 for buses, and up to Rs. 25,000 for heavy vehicles.

Addressing members of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Pir Muhammad Shah said that traffic problems cannot be resolved by penalties alone, but through public awareness, effective law enforcement, and cooperation between stakeholders.

He further announced a strict proposal of a Rs. 100,000 fine for violation of one-way and wrong-side driving. He said violation of one-way and wrong-side driving is equivalent to attempted murder due to the dangers it poses. He emphasized that such behaviour would be treated as a criminal offence.

To improve monitoring, Shah revealed that over 7,000 heavy vehicles in the megacity have already been equipped with GPS trackers, and the installation of four surveillance cameras in each heavy vehicle has been proposed mandatory. These will provide live monitoring of driver behaviour. Fines will be imposed on vehicles without cameras. He also said that traffic accidents are increasing due to overloaded heavy transport. Dumpers designed for 27 tons are carrying up to 80 tons, while trailers meant for 57 tons are hauling 120 tons of goods. This causes brake failures and leads to fatal accidents.

The DIG informed that modern laboratories are being set up for drug testing of drivers, where six types of dope tests will be conducted. He also proposed mandatory 30-hour training for new driving license applicants under a new Karachi Driving Institute (KDI) initiative, to be launched in partnership with the private sector.

A point-based license system is also being considered, where points will be deducted for each traffic violation. Once a certain limit is reached, the license will be suspended or cancelled, following international models.

Shah also announced the introduction of a “faceless ticketing system” starting next month. The system will initially cover Shahrah-e-Faisal, I I Chundrigar Road, and Saddar. Traffic violations will be detected through CCTV, and e-challans will be sent to vehicle owners. A 50% discount will be offered for payment within 14 days, while late payments will face additional penalties.

The DIG pointed out that while the daily challan rate in Karachi is around 4,000, it is 17,000 in Lahore. He said low fines in Sindh contribute to weak law enforcement and greater violations.

Speaking earlier, KATI President Junaid Naqi said that increasing traffic congestion in the Korangi Industrial Area is affecting industrial productivity. He cited the rising number of vehicles and ongoing development work on Jam Sadiq Bridge, Qayyumabad Flyover, and the Causeway as key issues. He said KATI is working with authorities to spread awareness about traffic laws and improve compliance.

