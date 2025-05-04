India favouring war over peaceful solutions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies to impress upon India to de-escalate and defuse tensions in South Asia in the wake of plummeting ties between the two countries following last week’s militant attack in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister has made a similar request in a separate meeting with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait. This development clearly shows that Pakistan is not in favour of escalation. Period.

Unfortunately, however, India has been continuously upping the ante with a view to achieving some of its nefarious designs. One of these is linked to Pakistan’s economy that India wants to hurt.

It was a couple of days ago that India’s Home Minister Amit Shah stepped up his government’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric. In my view, a vast majority of Indian people does not lend support to BJP government’s war-mongering approach, a way of acting that favours war and aggression over diplomacy and peaceful solutions.

Such people of India, in my view, must exert their pressure on the government to agree to formation of a neural global body to investigate the Pahalgam attack without any further loss of time.

Shabana Mumtaz (Karachi)

