LCWU awards record 94 PhD degrees

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has awarded a record 94 PhD degrees to scholars in an academic year, marking a major achievement of the varsity in the field of research.

The degrees were conferred on these scholars at the 20th convocation, which was graced by the Chancellor/Governor of the Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider.

A total of 5010 degrees are being conferred in various subjects in the convocation and its second session will be held today (Sunday). 783 degrees will be awarded in MS/MPhil while 2487 degrees will be awarded in undergraduate programs (BS, BBA, BCom, BE, BArch, BSCS, BFA, PharmD).

1646 degrees will be conferred to the female students of affiliated colleges of Lahore College for Women University, including Government Graduate College for Women Samanabad, Government Islamia Graduate College for Women Cooper Road and Government Graduate College for Women Gulberg.

A total of 748 female students will be awarded medals and roll of honours. Two members of the alumni who have excelled in their fields were also awarded special awards at the convocation.

The Governor of Punjab appreciated the excellent performance of the students and said that the female students have proved themselves in the field of education. The female students who have obtained degrees deserve congratulations and appreciation. No society and state can climb the ladder of success without educating women.

The Vice Chancellor and the administration of Lahore College for Women University also deserve congratulations for their dedication and making so many female students a useful and active part of the society today.

