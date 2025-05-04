AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-04

LCWU awards record 94 PhD degrees

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has awarded a record 94 PhD degrees to scholars in an academic year, marking a major achievement of the varsity in the field of research.

The degrees were conferred on these scholars at the 20th convocation, which was graced by the Chancellor/Governor of the Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider.

A total of 5010 degrees are being conferred in various subjects in the convocation and its second session will be held today (Sunday). 783 degrees will be awarded in MS/MPhil while 2487 degrees will be awarded in undergraduate programs (BS, BBA, BCom, BE, BArch, BSCS, BFA, PharmD).

1646 degrees will be conferred to the female students of affiliated colleges of Lahore College for Women University, including Government Graduate College for Women Samanabad, Government Islamia Graduate College for Women Cooper Road and Government Graduate College for Women Gulberg.

A total of 748 female students will be awarded medals and roll of honours. Two members of the alumni who have excelled in their fields were also awarded special awards at the convocation.

The Governor of Punjab appreciated the excellent performance of the students and said that the female students have proved themselves in the field of education. The female students who have obtained degrees deserve congratulations and appreciation. No society and state can climb the ladder of success without educating women.

The Vice Chancellor and the administration of Lahore College for Women University also deserve congratulations for their dedication and making so many female students a useful and active part of the society today.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025;

Lahore College for Women University

Comments

200 characters

LCWU awards record 94 PhD degrees

FBR begins action against companies

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel

Punjab CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

Read more stories