Clarification by PARC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has strongly denied allegations questioning the merit of its recent scientific recruitments, calling them baseless and misleading.

A PARC spokesperson stated that scientists were hired purely on merit from across all provinces, with many being gold medalists and experts in modern agricultural technologies. The council clarified that converting non-scientific roles to scientific positions was within the Chairman’s authority and aimed at enhancing research capacity.

Under Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, PARC has secured over Rs. 10 billion in international grants and received global recognition, including awards from Pakistan and South Korea. The council is actively collaborating with countries like China, the US, Japan, and Korea to bring advanced technologies to Pakistan.

With 40 research centers nationwide, PARC is leading work in crops, fisheries, livestock, biotechnology, and seed conservation. The spokesperson said corruption claims are being spread by dismissed employees and assured legal action will be taken.

