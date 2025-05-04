Guatemala coffee output projected to grow slightly

NEW YORK: Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Guatemala City: “Guatemala’s coffee production is projected to remain relatively stable between 2024/25 and 2025/26, with a marginal increase of less than 1%.

Output for 2025/26 is forecast at 3.54 million 60-kg bags, continuing a gradual upward trend from 3.53 million bags in 2024/25 and surpassing the 3.47 million bags produced in 2023/24.”

“These modest gains are primarily attributed to arabica coffee plantations, which have undergone extensive renovation following the coffee rust outbreak of the 2010s.

Positive market signals, especially strong prices under the global benchmark arabica coffee futures contract during 2024/25, have boosted grower confidence and encouraged continued investment in the sector.”