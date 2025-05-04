India’s coffee production projected at 6m bags

NEW YORK: Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service post in Mumbai: “India’s 2025/26 coffee production (Oct/Sept) is forecast at 6 million 60-kg bags.

A dry spell during January and February, followed by strong winds and excessive pre-monsoon rains in March and May, is expected to negatively impact yields.

Farmgate prices of both arabica and robusta have risen by 64% and 24% since October, driven higher by global supply pressures, tight stocks, and lower projected output due to inclement weather.”