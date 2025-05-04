AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Markets Print 2025-05-04

French winter crop ratings stable, maize sowings slow down

Reuters Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

PARIS: The condition of French winter grain crops was stable in the week to April 28 and still much better than a year ago when crops were damaged by rain, FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Ratings for soft wheat crops showed 74% were in good or excellent condition by April 28, stable from a week earlier and up from 63% a year ago, the farm office said in a weekly report.

French winter barley and durum wheat crops were also stable, with good or excellent ratings at 70% and 76% respectively by Monday. That was up from 66% for both crops a year earlier.

For spring barley, FranceAgriMer said 82% was in good or excellent condition, down from 84% the previous week, but still above the previous year’s 74%. French traders said winter crops such as wheat were developing well, with recently-sown spring crops more vulnerable to dryness.

A hot spell this week in northern France was being monitored, although analysts noted soil moisture reserves after showers in mid-April.

Maize sowings continued to progress, although at a slower pace. They were now running behind average, at 62% by April 28, compared with 50% a week earlier and 63% in the past five years.

