PM Shehbaz thanks Turkish President Erdogan for his support amid tensions with India

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his “strong statement of support” amid tensions with India, emphasizing that Turkey’s solidarity reflects the “historic, deep-rooted, and time-tested brotherly relations” between the two nations, according to Radio Pakistan.

During a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu in Islamabad on Saturday, PM Shehbaz underscored Pakistan’s “responsible and measured” response to India’s provocations following the Pahalgam incident.

Internal governance failures: Army says India following predictable template

He reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms, while highlighting the country’s immense sacrifices—including 90,000 casualties and over $152 billion in economic losses—in its counter-terrorism efforts.

The Prime Minister criticized India for failing to provide evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack and dismissed its allegations as baseless.

He renewed Pakistan’s offer for a “credible, transparent, and neutral international investigation” into the incident, pledging full cooperation and suggesting Turkey’s potential participation in such a probe.

PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to economic recovery, stressing that regional peace and security are vital for Pakistan’s growth.

Ambassador Neziroglu conveyed Turkey’s appreciation for Pakistan’s stance, expressing solidarity and calling for de-escalation and restraint to preserve stability in South Asia.