Pakistan swelters through ‘second-hottest April’ in 65 years: PMD

Pakistan endured its second-hottest April since 1960, with scorching temperatures reaching 49°C in Sindh and rainfall 59% below average, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s monthly climate summary.

The daytime (maximum) temperature surged to 36.40°C, 4.66°C higher than normal, while nighttime lows averaged 19.36°C, ranking as the third-warmest minimum temperatures in six decades.

The mercury peaked at a blistering 49.0°C in Shaheed Benazirabad (Sindh) on April 17, which also recorded the highest monthly average maximum temperature (44.7°C).

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts

In stark contrast, Gilgit-Baltistan shivered at 0.0°C on April 1–2, with Astore emerging as the coldest station (5.0°C monthly average).

The country received just 9.2 mm of rainfall—59% below normal—making it the 7th driest April in 65 years.

While Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) saw the heaviest single-day downpour (62.8 mm on April 20) and Dir (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) was the wettest station (99.0 mm monthly total), most regions faced parched conditions.

Three western disturbances brought moderate rains and hailstorms to KP, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir between April 2–26, but heatwaves dominated southern Pakistan.

A heat low over Balochistan and Sindh from April 14–20 and 26–30 pushed temperatures 5–7°C above normal in Upper Sindh and 4–6°C higher in Lower Sindh, with “heatwave-like conditions” gripping Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.