AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan swelters through ‘second-hottest April’ in 65 years: PMD

BR Web Desk Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 04:35pm

Pakistan endured its second-hottest April since 1960, with scorching temperatures reaching 49°C in Sindh and rainfall 59% below average, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s monthly climate summary.

The daytime (maximum) temperature surged to 36.40°C, 4.66°C higher than normal, while nighttime lows averaged 19.36°C, ranking as the third-warmest minimum temperatures in six decades.

The mercury peaked at a blistering 49.0°C in Shaheed Benazirabad (Sindh) on April 17, which also recorded the highest monthly average maximum temperature (44.7°C).

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts

In stark contrast, Gilgit-Baltistan shivered at 0.0°C on April 1–2, with Astore emerging as the coldest station (5.0°C monthly average).

The country received just 9.2 mm of rainfall—59% below normal—making it the 7th driest April in 65 years.

While Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) saw the heaviest single-day downpour (62.8 mm on April 20) and Dir (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) was the wettest station (99.0 mm monthly total), most regions faced parched conditions.

Three western disturbances brought moderate rains and hailstorms to KP, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir between April 2–26, but heatwaves dominated southern Pakistan.

A heat low over Balochistan and Sindh from April 14–20 and 26–30 pushed temperatures 5–7°C above normal in Upper Sindh and 4–6°C higher in Lower Sindh, with “heatwave-like conditions” gripping Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

climate change pakistan weather hot April

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan swelters through ‘second-hottest April’ in 65 years: PMD

India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension after Pahalgam incident

Abdali Weapon: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of missile with 450kms range

Five terrorists killed, two arrested in three KP operations: ISPR

Budget proposals: tea importers call for reform in taxation regime

Australia state broadcaster ABC projects opposition leader Dutton to lose seat

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

SOEs’ performance: PM directs ministries, divisions to implement monitoring system

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Read more stories