Pakistan conducts successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 2
|
281.13
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 2
|
280.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 2
|
144.96
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 2
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 2
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 2
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 2
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 2
|
5,686.67
|
India Sensex / May 2
|
80,501.99
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 2
|
36,830.69
|
Nasdaq / May 2
|
17,977.73
|
Hang Seng / May 2
|
22,504.68
|
FTSE 100 / May 2
|
8,596.35
|
Dow Jones / May 2
|
41,317.43
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 2
|
22,086.65
|
France CAC40 / May 2
|
7,770.48
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 2
|
58.29
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 2
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 2
|
295,353
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 2
|
3,240.49
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 2
|
68.41
|
Petrol/Litre / May 3
|
252.63
|
Diesel/Litre / May 3
|
256.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / May 2
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
6.50
▲ 0.9 (16.07%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / May 2
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
7.96
▲ 1 (14.37%)
|
Amtex Ltd / May 2
Amtex Limited(AMTEX)
|
2.63
▲ 0.33 (14.35%)
|
Sally Textile / May 2
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
9.14
▲ 0.99 (12.15%)
|
First IBL Mod. / May 2
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
3.13
▲ 0.33 (11.79%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / May 2
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
3.34
▲ 0.34 (11.33%)
|
Parmount Sp. / May 2
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.39
▲ 0.34 (11.15%)
|
Hascol Petrol / May 2
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
9.98
▲ 1 (11.14%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 2
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
13.95
▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
|
Lalpir Power / May 2
Lalpir Power Limited(LPL)
|
23.51
▲ 2.14 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / May 2
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
7.86
▼ -0.88 (-10.07%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / May 2
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
11.43
▼ -1.27 (-10%)
|
Zephyr Textile / May 2
Zephyr Textiles Limited(ZTL)
|
11.37
▼ -1.12 (-8.97%)
|
Popular Islamic / May 2
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
13.02
▼ -1.16 (-8.18%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / May 2
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
38.41
▼ -3.08 (-7.42%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / May 2
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
5.02
▼ -0.34 (-6.34%)
|
Dewan Textile / May 2
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
5
▼ -0.3 (-5.66%)
|
Imperial Limited / May 2
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
15
▼ -0.87 (-5.48%)
|
Shahmurad Sugar / May 2
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited(SHSML)
|
360.51
▼ -20.54 (-5.39%)
|
Habib Rice Products / May 2
Habib Rice Product Limited(HRPL)
|
30.23
▼ -1.57 (-4.94%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Sui South Gas / May 2
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
29,319,891
▲ 2.98
|
Cnergyico PK / May 2
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
27,367,683
▲ 0.02
|
B.O.Punjab / May 2
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
20,836,529
▲ 0.57
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 2
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,766,764
▲ 0.02
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 2
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
13,169,594
▲ 2.39
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 2
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,631,669
▲ 0.02
|
Fauji Cement / May 2
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
11,208,268
▲ 0.63
|
Sui North Gas / May 2
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
10,934,032
▼ -0.95
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 2
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
10,647,030
▲ 1.92
|
D.G.K.Cement / May 2
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
9,605,968
▲ 8.33
Comments