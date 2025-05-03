Australia state broadcaster ABC projects opposition leader Dutton to lose seat

SYDNEY: The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said on Saturday it was projecting opposition leader Peter Dutton is set to lose his seat in a nationwide federal election.

Dutton held the seat of Dickson in the northern state of Queensland with a margin of 1.7% at the last federal election in 2022.

The ABC has already forecasted Dutton’s opposition coalition has lost the election to the incumbent centre-left Labor Party.

Liberal Party leader Dutton, a former policeman with a reputation for being tough on crime and immigration, has been dogged by his perceived ideological closeness to U.S. President Donald Trump throughout the campaign.