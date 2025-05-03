AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
World

Australia state broadcaster ABC projects opposition leader Dutton to lose seat

Reuters Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 04:29pm
People vote at a polling station at Bondi Surf lifesaving club on the day of the Australian federal election, in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2025. Photo: Reuters
People vote at a polling station at Bondi Surf lifesaving club on the day of the Australian federal election, in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2025. Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said on Saturday it was projecting opposition leader Peter Dutton is set to lose his seat in a nationwide federal election.

Dutton held the seat of Dickson in the northern state of Queensland with a margin of 1.7% at the last federal election in 2022.

The ABC has already forecasted Dutton’s opposition coalition has lost the election to the incumbent centre-left Labor Party.

Liberal Party leader Dutton, a former policeman with a reputation for being tough on crime and immigration, has been dogged by his perceived ideological closeness to U.S. President Donald Trump throughout the campaign.

