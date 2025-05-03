AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ex-Bolivian president Morales arrest warrant still valid: ministry

AFP Published 03 May, 2025 10:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LA PAZ: Bolivia’s justice minister said Friday that an arrest warrant for ex-leader Evo Morales on trafficking charges remains in place, after a judge this week said the warrant had been annulled.

Mounting issues over the arrest come as Bolivia’s first Indigenous president plans to formally launch a bid for a fourth term, despite being barred from running again.

Justice Minister Cesar Siles told the state-run Bolivia TV channel that the warrant issued last October was valid, despite the judge’s order earlier this week.

Siles said all aspects of the case, including “the proceedings, the charges, the jurisdiction” were unchanged and in place.

Morales has been a wanted man since October when prosecutors issued an arrest warrant over his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl in 2015.

Prosecutors say Morales fathered a daughter with the girl a year later and that her parents consented to the relationship in return for favors from Morales.

Siles said the decision by the judge to rescind the warrant was “absurd” and that it was being suspended over unresolved issues.

“Fortunately the rule of law has been restored,” local media cited Siles as saying.

The 65-year-old former coca grower, who was president of Bolivia from 2006 to 2019, denies the allegations.

He has accused his former ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of hounding him through the courts to try and bar his return to power.

Bolivia Evo Morales

Comments

200 characters

Ex-Bolivian president Morales arrest warrant still valid: ministry

SOEs’ performance: PM directs ministries, divisions to implement monitoring system

Abdali Weapon: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of missile with 450kms range

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Negotiated agreement with AGL: DG Audit (Power) seeks complete record

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

Australians vote in national election with their sights on Trump, living costs

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

OICCI discusses its budget proposals with Aurangzeb

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

Coal-fired plant in Gwadar planned: CPPCL cites ‘snags’ and ‘challenges’

Read more stories