Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Reuters Published 03 May, 2025 10:35am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: The Israeli military said on Saturday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, as the US intensifies its strikes in Yemen against the Houthi group.

The military said sirens were activated in a number of areas in Israel after the missile was launched.

US President Donald Trump in March ordered large-scale strikes against the Houthis to reduce their capabilities and deter them from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

The deadly strikes on the group were the biggest US military operation in the Middle East since Trump took office in January.

The Houthis say their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping are in solidarity with the Palestinians over the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

Houthi media says 68 killed in US strikes on migrant centre

The group pledged to expand its range of targets in Israel in retaliation for a renewed offensive in Gaza that began two months ago.

The Yemeni group have also vowed to continue attacks on shipping after the US launched its biggest and deadliest military operation in Yemen since US President Donald Trump took office.

