AJK orders stockpiling of food as India tensions flare

AFP Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Kashmir government called on residents near the Line of Control (LOC) with India to stockpile food on Friday as tensions flare between the arch-rivals following a deadly attack last month.

“Instructions have been issued to stock food supplies for two months in the 13 constituencies along the Line of Control (LoC),” the prime minister of AJK, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, told the local assembly on Friday.

The regional government has also created an emergency fund of one billion rupees ($3.5 million) to ensure the supply of “food, medicines and all other basic necessities” to the 13 constituencies, he said.

Government and privately owned machinery was also being deployed to maintain roads in the areas along the LoC, he said.

In Muzaffarabad, the region’s capital, dozens of protesters rallied under the banner of a Kashmiri political coalition, chanting “Death to India” and calling for “Jihad”, according to an AFP journalist.

“This protest march is a show of solidarity with the military,” Farooq Rahmani, one of the organisers of the protest told AFP.

“If there is any misadventure (by India), we are ready to respond firmly,” he added.

