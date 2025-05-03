AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 09:37am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports witnessed an increase of 6.25 percent during the first 10 months (July-April) of current fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $26.859 billion, compared to $25.278 billion in the same period of last year.

The trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that trade deficit widened by 8.81 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year and stood at $21.351 billion compared to $19.622 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Imports also recorded a rise of 7.37 per cent during the first 10 months of current fiscal year, totaling $48.210 billion, up from $44.9 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 33% YoY to $2.3bn in February 2025

Pakistan’s trade deficit in April 2025 widened by 55.20 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis reaching to $3.388 billion as compared to a deficit of $2.183 billion recorded in March 2025. Exports declined by 19.05 per cent in April and stood at $2.141 billion compared to $2.645 billion in March. Imports registered a 14.52 per cent increase MoM in April and stood at $5.529 billion compared to $4.828 billion in March 2025.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, trade deficit widened by 35.79 per cent in April 2025 and stood at $3.388 billion when compared to $2.495 billion in April 2024. Exports registered 8.93 per cent decline YoY in April 2025 and stood at $2.141 billion when compared to $2.351 billion in April 2024. Imports registered 14.09 per cent growth YoY basis in April 2025 and stood at $5.529 billion compared to $4.846 billion in April 2024.

