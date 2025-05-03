AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-03

DC fast charging network: BYD Pakistan enters partnership with HGL

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: BYD Pakistan - Mega Motor Company (BYD|MMC) has partnered with HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL) to launch the country’s largest DC fast-charging network for new energy vehicles (NEVs).

This nation-wide rollout of infrastructure marks one of the most significant developments in the country’s shift towards electric mobility by addressing a critical gap in Pakistan’s EV ecosystem, and establishing the most extensive NEV charging network, making clean, reliable, and sustainable transportation a reality for the people of Pakistan.

As part of this strategic and groundbreaking roadmap, HGL will install approximately 128 DC fast chargers across the country over the next three years, with 50 installations planned by December 2025.

The network will be strategically developed across three key areas: Urban centers will be powered through partnerships with major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as PSO, PARCO Gunvor, and Attock Petroleum Limited; intercity highways and motorways with chargers placed every 150-200 kilometres to support long distance travel; and destination charging points at commercial hubs, malls, hotels, and hospitals to enhance customer convenience.

Several key installations are already operational in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, including at PSO stations and BYD Pakistan dealerships.

This initiative plays a pivotal role and directly supports Pakistan’s transition toward sustainable mobility by making NEVs a viable and convenient choice for the masses.

The move positions BYD Pakistan as one of the first auto manufacturers to invest in infrastructural development at an extensive level, cementing a commitment toward sustainable investment and development of Pakistan.

“Range anxiety remains one of the most significant barriers to NEV adoption across Pakistan,” said Danish Khaliq, Vice President Sales and Strategy, BYD Pakistan. “Through this groundbreaking partnership with HUBCO Green, we are not just addressing a logistical issue but shaping the entire mobility landscape of the country. Our commitment goes beyond building the infrastructure; it’s about giving confidence and assurance to our consumers that electric mobility is not only possible, but practical. As pioneers in this space, BYD is proud to lead the charge in making clean transportation a reality for the entire nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Masood Zafar, Vice President Projects, HUBCO, stated: “We believe that the foundation of a green transportation revolution lies in vast, readily-available infrastructure. Through our partnership with BYD Pakistan, we are laying the foundation for a cleaner and greener future. More than a technological milestone, this initiative is our commitment to the national development and a part of our larger mission to lead Pakistan’s sustainable transformation, empowering individuals, enabling industries, and redefining the green future of mobility in Pakistan”

This initiative not only aligns with the government’s climate action goals but also represents a significant step toward reducing Pakistan’s carbon footprint.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

