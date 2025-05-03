AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-03

Omar alleges govt hiding vital information

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Friday claimed the government is concealing vital information about the country’s artillery shell reserves at a time of rising tensions with India.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Khan revealed he had submitted a formal query to the National Assembly Secretariat on 14 September 2024, seeking details on the status and availability of artillery munitions – a request driven, he said, by growing signs of Indian military aggression.

The concerns I raised then are now becoming a grim reality, he said, alleging that the concerned ministry stonewalled his inquiry, citing “national security pretexts”. He; however, said the refusal masked a much deeper issue. “The real issue here isn’t national security – it’s a cover-up,” Khan said, accusing the then PDM government of “reckless compliance” with Western demands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government PTI Omar Ayub NA Opposition Leader Pakistan India tensions

Comments

200 characters

Omar alleges govt hiding vital information

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Negotiated agreement with AGL: DG Audit (Power) seeks complete record

Coal-fired plant in Gwadar planned: CPPCL cites ‘snags’ and ‘challenges’

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

OICCI discusses its budget proposals with Aurangzeb

US pushes India, Pakistan for responsible solution

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

Last 3-1/2 months of FY25: petroleum levy hike by Rs18.02 to generate Rs90bn revenue

Wagah border not closed for Pakistanis: FO

Read more stories