Omar alleges govt hiding vital information

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Friday claimed the government is concealing vital information about the country’s artillery shell reserves at a time of rising tensions with India.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Khan revealed he had submitted a formal query to the National Assembly Secretariat on 14 September 2024, seeking details on the status and availability of artillery munitions – a request driven, he said, by growing signs of Indian military aggression.

The concerns I raised then are now becoming a grim reality, he said, alleging that the concerned ministry stonewalled his inquiry, citing “national security pretexts”. He; however, said the refusal masked a much deeper issue. “The real issue here isn’t national security – it’s a cover-up,” Khan said, accusing the then PDM government of “reckless compliance” with Western demands.

