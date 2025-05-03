AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Pakistan

Dar holds telephone conversation with Danish FM

Published May 3, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation, Friday, with the Foreign Minister of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Dar briefed Rasmussen on the evolving regional situation and the measures taken by Pakistan’s National Security Committee in response to India’s baseless accusations and its unilateral and provocative actions.

He strongly rejected India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — a clear violation of treaty provisions and international law.

Dar underscored Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and national interests, while contributing to regional peace and security.

Expressing concern over the escalation, Danish FM emphasised the importance of both sides exercising restraint.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact on regional and global developments, particularly at the UNSC, as non-permanent members.

They also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of economy and investment, as well as promoting high-level exchanges.

