AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-03

Zardari reaffirms commitment to upholding, promoting press freedom

Recorder Report Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 07:05am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that on World Press Freedom Day, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding and promoting a free and responsible press in Pakistan.

“Today, we also honour the sacrifices made by those who have lost their lives in pursuit of truth, especially reporting in conflict zones like Gaza and Palestine. Their courage and dedication continue to inspire us. Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the right to freedom of speech and a free press, subject to certain restrictions.

The media is indispensable for promoting dialogue, highlighting issues of social, economic and environmental significance, uncovering corruption and advocating for the marginalised. We have taken a number of steps for the protection and welfare of journalists, but more needs to be done by providing them a safe, secure, and enabling environment,” the president said in his message.

He said that a culture where journalists feel secure to perform their duties without fear and harassment is the need of the time. “I urge the media to uphold the highest standards of journalism, accuracy, and professionalism. The responsibility of the media has become onerous in view of the environment of fake news, disinformation, and sensationalism undermining public trust,” he said.

He said that moreover, the media has a critical role in raising awareness of citizens’ rights and responsibilities, socio-economic issues, promoting civic education, and encouraging informed public participation in the democratic process. The press should serve as a bridge between the people and public institutions, and give voice to the voiceless, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asif Ali Zardari Palestine Gaza press freedom

Comments

200 characters

Zardari reaffirms commitment to upholding, promoting press freedom

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Negotiated agreement with AGL: DG Audit (Power) seeks complete record

Coal-fired plant in Gwadar planned: CPPCL cites ‘snags’ and ‘challenges’

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

OICCI discusses its budget proposals with Aurangzeb

US pushes India, Pakistan for responsible solution

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

Last 3-1/2 months of FY25: petroleum levy hike by Rs18.02 to generate Rs90bn revenue

Wagah border not closed for Pakistanis: FO

Read more stories