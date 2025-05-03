Zardari reaffirms commitment to upholding, promoting press freedom

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that on World Press Freedom Day, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding and promoting a free and responsible press in Pakistan.

“Today, we also honour the sacrifices made by those who have lost their lives in pursuit of truth, especially reporting in conflict zones like Gaza and Palestine. Their courage and dedication continue to inspire us. Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the right to freedom of speech and a free press, subject to certain restrictions.

The media is indispensable for promoting dialogue, highlighting issues of social, economic and environmental significance, uncovering corruption and advocating for the marginalised. We have taken a number of steps for the protection and welfare of journalists, but more needs to be done by providing them a safe, secure, and enabling environment,” the president said in his message.

He said that a culture where journalists feel secure to perform their duties without fear and harassment is the need of the time. “I urge the media to uphold the highest standards of journalism, accuracy, and professionalism. The responsibility of the media has become onerous in view of the environment of fake news, disinformation, and sensationalism undermining public trust,” he said.

He said that moreover, the media has a critical role in raising awareness of citizens’ rights and responsibilities, socio-economic issues, promoting civic education, and encouraging informed public participation in the democratic process. The press should serve as a bridge between the people and public institutions, and give voice to the voiceless, he said.

