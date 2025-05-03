AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Governor discusses trade ties with Netherlands envoy

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Mrs. Henny de Vries called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House Lahore and matters concerning promotion of trade relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands, sports and matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Honorary Consul General of the Netherlands in Lahore Asma Hamid, former Olympic hockey player Floris Jan Bovelandar, Dutch-Pakistani football player Kainat Bukhari and former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Netherlands. He said that starting a games exchange programme between Pakistan and the Netherlands would further promote relations between the two countries. He said that there is a need to increase cooperation in sports between Pakistan and the Netherlands. He said that the infrastructure, coaching academy and players’ exchange programme in collaboration with the Netherlands for the revival of hockey will further expand the relations between the two countries.

The governor said that there are vast possibilities to promote cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands in the economic sector as well. He said that the revival of sports in universities is very important and in this regard, sports will be organized in universities soon. He further said that there should be exchange of delegations at the public level between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Netherlands Ambassador Mrs. Henny de Vries said that the people of Pakistan are kind, peaceful and loving.

