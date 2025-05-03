Senior Management Course at NIPA Peshawar: Officers briefed about FDA urban development

FAISALABAD: An 18-member group of officers participating in the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar visited the FDA Complex on a study tour. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Additional Director General Kaiser Abbas Rind and other officers welcomed the guests, who were led by Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar.

Later, the group of officers attended a briefing session. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry welcomed the visiting officers and briefed them about the organisational structure, jurisdiction, legal framework, performance, development activities and other matters of urban development of the Faisalabad Development Authority.

He said that the process of complete digitization of records is being completed to enhance the quality of FDA services, provision of speedy relief and keeping transparency in office matters, due to which various services are being provided online, including issuance of Ownership Clearance Certificate on the spot, e-challan system and other services.

He said that several urban development projects are in the credit of FDA, while recently the mega projects of Abdullah Jhumra Road Flyover and state-of-the-art sports complex in FDA City have been completed.

He informed about various measures regarding the rapid development of FDA City and said that there is a strong infrastructure to provide all the basic facilities of excellent quality, while the project of beautification and development of Central Park on an area of 82 kanals equipped with a beautiful lake, Miyawaki Forest and other recreational facilities is underway. The DG FDA said that the property management and administration of 17 residential colonies, 18 commercial markets and 111 katchi abadies are under the control of the FDA. He said that the operation against illegal housing schemes is continuing regularly and information about such schemes is being uploaded on the website for public awareness.

