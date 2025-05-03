AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Rs137bn uplift package for Lahore approved by CM

Recorder Report Published May 3, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved a development package of Rs 137 billion for the provincial capital; under the Lahore Development Programme, all the dirt streets are being paved.

He expressed these views during his visit to different areas of Ravi Town and Shahdara here on Friday to review the ongoing schemes in the area under the Lahore Development Programme. He was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza and Water Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore Managing Director Syed Ghufran Ahmed.

While expressing satisfaction over the pace of ongoing projects, the Minister said that along with the repair of the streets, streetlights are also being installed. He averred that under the programme, the WASA Lahore is installing new tubewells in water-scarce areas, while the rehabilitation of parks is also being ensured.

“The development process has been started in the entire province; upgradation of all cities is being done under the Chief Minister Cities Programme. Malik said that the needs of Lahore for the next 25 years have been kept in mind in this mega project. “The Chief Minister ordered work in every backwards area without discrimination,” he added.

On this occasion, he directed the Deputy Commissioner to consult with the local elected representatives on development schemes in their respective areas. He also directed that the excavation work should be completed before the onset of the rainy season.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister directed that transparency and quality be considered in all projects, including road rehabilitation. He expressed his determination to ensure the completion of the Lahore Development Programme within the stipulated timeline.

The Deputy Commissioner said that every development scheme is being completed according to the vision of the Chief Minister; they are trying to ensure that the citizens face minimum inconvenience due to excavation and other works.

