May 03, 2025
CM, Dutch envoy discuss trade, investment matters

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan, Henny de Vries and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations, trade, investment, promotion of sports and welfare of the youth.

Renowned Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and Pakistani footballer Kayanat Bokhari also participated. The two leaders held a special discussion on the promotion of sports and establishment of people-to-people contacts through it.

The chief minister appreciated the warm welcome accorded to the famed Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and Pakistani-origin Dutch footballer Kayanat Bokhari. She said that Pakistan and Netherlands hold a long-standing cordial relations adding that Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations have further deepened and expanded over the passage of time. She maintained that the presence of Dutch hockey legend is highly encouraging for the talented youth of Punjab.

The chief minister said, “Historically, Pakistan-Netherlands relations have led to a significant growth in the areas of trade, agriculture, education and capacity-building. We will further strengthen mutual cooperation in all fields including political, economic, cultural and sports. It is gratifying that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries has reached $2.3 billion. There is a vast potential for promoting economic cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands.”

The chief minister said, “Sports like hockey and cricket can become a source of common passion between Pakistan and Netherlands. Floris Jan Bovelander’s working with the young players in Lahore will further strengthen our national sports hockey. Kayanat Bokhari has been declared as a role model for the youth female sportsperson. As the first female Chief Minister, promoting women’s participation and empowerment is my foremost priority.”

She added, “By launching ‘Khelta Punjab’ programme, the Punjab government is promoting sports facilities at the district, tehsil and village levels. The youth are being made part of positive healthy activities across Punjab.”

