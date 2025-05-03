PARTLY FACETIOUS: Marco Rubio calling up our prime minister and the Indian foreign minister

“There is no proportionality.” “Right, Israel’s attacks in Gaza…” “That’s not what I was referring to.”

“I thought there was proportionality in the Russia Ukraine war. I mean, you can’t define proportionality as a superior army fighting a less…”

“No, I guess not, but that again was not what I was referring to when I said there is no proportionality.”

“Oh, were you referring to the Trump administration’s tariffs and…”

“Nope, I was referring to Marco Rubio calling up our prime minister and the India foreign minister. No proportionality. Why are you laughing?”

“Our foreign minister was busy elsewhere – he was talking to the South Korean foreign minister.”

“Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) as an accountant does not have the historical background to take informed decisions, but surely the guy should begin reading the newspapers, or at least read up on the country that he tries to engage with.”

“I don’t understand, what’s happening in South Korea?”

“South Korea has no prime minister, the second one appointed as an interim prime minister has also resigned because he wants to be a candidate in the elections scheduled for a month from now – 3 June.”

“It’s an honest mistake by GPS. In our country the office of an interim prime minister is secured after much lobbying, I mean if I remember correctly GPS at one time was a candidate, and he got all excited and then boom!”

“Boom indeed anyway the Education Minister has taken over as the South Korean interim prime minister, besides what’s the big deal if an interim prime minister talked to our foreign cum deputy prime minister…”

“But there was no proportionality, why did the US Secretary of State talk to our prime minister and the Indian foreign minister and not Modi.”

“Marco Rubio has been given the additional charge of National Security Advisor as well – he wears two hats now.”

“Hamm, maybe if the Brown Pope with two hats had been the guy designated to take the call…”

“Shut up, anyway, neither of the two men that Rubio talked to have the power to decide on the matter.”

“Right, so why did he?”

“I guess he has time on his hands like GPS – I mean with Witkoff engaged in all important negotiations, diplomatic negotiations with Russia, with Israel, with Iran…”

“Bingo.”

