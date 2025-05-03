Dar apprises EU rep of situation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation on Friday with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President, Kaja Kallas.

Dar apprised Kallas on recent regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s baseless accusations and inflammatory propaganda. He expressed strong concerns over India’s decision to hold in abeyance Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) - a clear violation of treaty obligations and international law.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s proposal for an independent and transparent investigation.

Kallas emphasised that both sides should exercise restraint and underscored the importance of dialogue to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Both sides also discussed Pakistan-EU relations.

