AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian regulator accuses Adani nephew in insider trading case, he seeks to settle

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 11:16pm
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS

MUMBAI: India’s markets regulator has alleged Pranav Adani, director of several Adani group companies and the nephew of the billionaire founder, shared price sensitive information and breached regulations aimed at preventing insider trading, according a document reviewed by Reuters.

Adani, the nephew of Gautam Adani, was sent a notice by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last year which alleged he shared information about Adani Green’s 2021 acquisition of SoftBank-backed SB Energy Holdings with his brother-in-law before the deal was announced, according to a source and the document.

The matter has not been previously reported.

In an e-mailed response sent to Reuters, Pranav Adani said he was seeking to settle the charges “to put an end to the matter, without admission or denial of the allegations” and that “he has not violated any securities law”.

Settlement terms were being discussed, said the source with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named as the matter is confidential.

India’s Adani Group revives US investment plans, FT reports

The scrutiny is the latest challenge for the Adani group. U.S. authorities last year indicted Gautam Adani and two Adani Green executives for allegedly paying bribes to secure Indian power supply contracts and misleading U.S. investors. The group has denied the charges and called them “baseless”.

Pranav Adani “communicated UPSI (unpublished price sensitive information) pertaining to the SB Energy acquisition” to his brother-in-law Kunal Shah and violated norms related to insider trading rules in 2021, said the SEBI document, which showed call records and trading patterns were reviewed in the investigation.

Kunal Shah and Nrupal Shah, his brother, then traded in shares of Adani Green and made “ill-gotten gains” of 9 million rupees ($108,000), the document added.

The Shah brothers said in a statement sent by their law firm that the trades were not executed with the “knowledge of any unpublished price sensitive information nor with any mala fide intent.”

“The information in question was already generally available in the public domain,” the statement said.

SEBI did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Adani Green’s acquisition of SB energy on May 17, 2021 at an enterprise value of $3.5 billion is the largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector in India so far.

Pranav Adani became aware of the impending acquisition two-three days prior to May 16, 2021, when the deal was finalised, SEBI said.

SEBI had proposed that Kunal and Nrupal Shah also settle, but the brothers chose to contest the allegations as they found the terms too onerous, the source added.

Pranav Adani’s settlement plea would be taken up after SEBI’s ongoing review of its settlement process is over.

Gautam Adani Adani Group SEBI

Comments

200 characters

Indian regulator accuses Adani nephew in insider trading case, he seeks to settle

Army top brass vows to respond ‘decisively’ to any Indian attempt to impose war

India asks IMF to review loans to Pakistan, Indian government source says

New Energy Vehicles: Pakistan’s ‘largest DC fast-charging network’ to be launched

PTA clarifies YouTube shutdown notice is from 2012

Inflation in Pakistan drops to historic low at 0.3% in April 2025

Petroleum sales jump 32% YoY in Pakistan as demand surges

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $9mn to $10.21bn

Pakistan stocks rebound, KSE-100 Index closes the day with 2.5% gain

Pakistan rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s factory PMI dips in early sign of global tariff headwinds

Read more stories