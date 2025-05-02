Spotify’s US app update gets Apple approval after court ruling

Spotify said on Friday its U.S. app update has secured Apple’s approval to show pricing information and external payment links, days after a judge barred the iPhone maker from charging commission on off-app purchases.

The Swedish streaming giant, along with several other tech firms, has been at loggerheads with Apple over its App Store policies, which require developers to pay a commission on in-app purchases, including subscriptions.

“After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers,” Spotify spokesperson Jeanne Moran said in an email.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Spotify had submitted the app update on Thursday, a day after U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that the company failed to comply with her prior order imposed in an antitrust lawsuit by “Fortnite” maker Epic Games.

The Cupertino, California-based firm said it disagreed with the decision, but would comply with the court’s order and appeal.