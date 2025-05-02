AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025
Markets

Palm oil logs weekly loss on firmer ringgit, weak demand

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 05:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier gains on Friday, as a firmer ringgit and weak demand from key markets weighed on prices, while it logged a weekly loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.79% to 3,880 ringgit ($911.23) a metric ton at the close.

The contract fell 4.36% this week.

A stronger ringgit and absence of enthusiastic buying amidst expectations of an increase in Malaysian April palm oil inventories limited the gains, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based brokerage Sunvin Group.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.72%. The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from May 1 to May 5 for the Labour Day holidays.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm closes lowest in 7 months as higher production, stock levels weigh

Oil prices fell as traders squared positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting and amid some scepticism about a potential de-escalation of the trade dispute between China and the United States.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 1.25% against the U.S. dollar in Friday trading as of 1055 GMT, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil crude palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil market

